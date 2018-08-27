JERSEYVILLE - Granite City quarterback Freddy Edwards is heralded as one of the area’s best going into 2018 and he demonstrated just that Friday night in a 42-6 Warriors win over Jersey at Jerseyville.

Granite City led 14-0 at the half, but exploded for 28 points in the second half to cruise past Jersey. Edwards scored three times and tossed a T.D. in the final half for the win. Edwards had 165 yards rushing and 124 yards passing.

Granite City's Jerry Watson had 215 yards rushing, including a 70-yard scamper on the first possession for Granite City.

Jersey scored in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Nate Goldacker. The point after touchdown failed.

"They do have some really nice weapons and are aggressive and do has some pretty nice outfit this year," Jersey's new coach Ric Johns said. "These kids (the Jersey boys) seem to be really bought in we will get better. We had to play a lot better than we did to have a chance. At times we got something going and other times we hurt ourselves.”

