GRANITE CITY 1, ALTON 0: Darcy Popmarkoff's second half strike, assisted by Lillian Bloomquist, was the only goal of the match as Granite took all three points at Alton.

Peyton Baker had 12 saves in goal for the Redbirds, while Alivia Upshaw made three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite is now 2-0-1, while Alton goes to 1-2-0.