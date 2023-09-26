GRANITE CITY - A Granite City woman has been charged with First-Degree Murder in a case that began on Sept. 23, 2023.

During the evening hours of Sept. 24, 2023, the Granite City Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue in reference to a report of a subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found deceased in the roadway. The victim was identified as Phillip P. Armstrong, a 39-year-old adult male from Granite City.

The Granite City Police Department with the assistance of the Madison County Coroner’s office, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, and Madison County State’s Attorney’s office worked in cooperation to investigate this case. Through the combined efforts of all agencies involved, the suspect was identified as Tara A. Anderson, a 37-year-old adult female from Granite City.

Throughout the investigation, it was learned that Armstrong and Anderson were in a dating relationship and this was an isolated domestic incident.

On Sept. 26, 2023, investigators with the Granite City Police Department met with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to present evidence in this case. The following charges were issued:

Count I: First Degree Murder

Count II: First Degree Murder

Count III: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

Count IV: Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

The Honorable Judge Slemer signed an arrest warrant and set the defendant to be remanded to the Madison County Jail, pending a Detention hearing.

The Granite City Police Department will have no further comment at this time.

It should be noted that all parties are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

