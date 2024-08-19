GRANITE CITY – The Granite City community has rallied to support Belinda Vardell, the owner of the beloved local establishment Daylight Donuts, who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Ari Tyler, with Vardell's permission, has initiated a fundraising campaign to assist her as she undergoes treatment. Belinda Vardell, well-known for her warm presence at Daylight Donuts, had to close the store suddenly due to her diagnosis.

The community was further saddened by the news that she lost her husband just a few months ago. Vardell is scheduled to undergo surgery soon, after which more information about her diagnosis will be available.

"My family has made so many memories at Daylight Donuts, and Belinda has always been so kind," said Tyler. "Granite City is a great community full of giving people, so let's show her how much we care about her."

The fundraiser aims to provide financial support for Vardell as she focuses on her health.

Tyler encourages those who are unable to donate to share the campaign and keep Vardell in their thoughts and prayers.

For those interested in contributing, donations can be made through the GoFundMe page set up for Vardell.

