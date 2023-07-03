GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 teachers Terri Kunz and Amy Ori were among 66 teachers and administrators representing 21 area schools/districts joining the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University in St. Louis (ISP) June 20-21 for #mySci Summer Institutes.

Kunz and Ori, who are science teachers at Coolidge Junior High School, had the opportunity to learn more about using the mySci curriculum and resources for maximum impact and to network with teaching peers who also count on mySci to provide engaging, hands-on science content for students.

"Coolidge has been utilizing the MySci program for five years now," said Kunz. "We are very pleased with the curriculum offering a variety of lessons, hands-on materials, and labs for our students to learn NGSS."

Keeping kids excited about learning science is a tall order, but K-8 teachers in 245+ schools across the St. Louis region count on ISP’s mySci programeach yearto provide just what they need: a standards-aligned, content-rich curriculum bolstered with hands-on lessons and materials kits that are conveniently packaged and delivered right to their classrooms. All they have to do is dive into the kits with their students and let the learning begin!

