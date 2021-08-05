Granite City Student Receives Honorable Mention For 'Most Viewed' Radon Video In State Contest
SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the American Lung Association are announcing the results of the 2021 Radon Poster and Video Contest. Nearly 300 contest submissions were collected by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association (ALA) for consideration in the annual contests which provides cash prizes for both the student and the winning school.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the radioactive decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. It can enter homes and buildings through small cracks in the foundation, sump pumps or soil in crawlspaces. Approximately 1,200 people in Illinois, and 21,000 people in the U.S., die each year from radon-related lung cancer.
“This project helps raise awareness about a very serious issue,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, but it is a health risk that can be reduced by testing your home for radon and taking steps to mitigate radon from your home, if detected.”
"Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. These deaths are preventable, and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure,"said Angela Tin, National Senior Director of the American Lung Association.
Winners in the video contest include the following:
1st Place
A Call from Radon
Kenna Tolman
Wheaton Academy
$1000 – student
2nd Place
Time to Test
Max Libman
Academy High School
$750 – student
$200 - school
3rd Place (tie)
Don’t Delay! Test for Radon Today!
Dina Hashash
University Laboratory High School
$500 – student
$100 – school
3rd Place (tie)
What’s Radon?
Kara Yoo and Beckett Dubrow
Glenbrook South High School
$500 – student
$100 – school
Most Views
[Radon] Another Hidden Enemy
Maxwell Forbes
Granite City High School
$300
Most Views
(1,010 views)
Article continues after sponsor message
A Call from Radon
Kenna Tolman
Wheaton Academy
$300
Honorable Mention: $250 prize will be awarded for each of the following group entries.
[Radon] Another Hidden Enemy
Maxwell Forbes, Granite City HS
2021 Radon Video Contest
Madeleine Yoon, Barrington HS
Monster from the Earth
Katelyn Cui, Barrington HS
Radon Awareness 2021
Leonila Liong, Centennial HS
Radon: The Silent Killer
Claire Davis, Barrington HS
Radon PSA
Gabi Schram, O’Fallon Township HS
Poster contest winners and their prizes include:
1st Place
Discuss With Your Family, Check for Radon Now!
Anna Yang
Aptaskisic Junior High School
Prize: $300
2nd Place
Unwanted Guest
Meyer Niehaus
Washington Middle School
Prize: $200
3rd Place
Whoooooo Should Test for Radon? You!
Mia Moore
Home School
Prize: $150
The prize money for all winners was provided by the ALA. To view the winning entries visit, here.
To learn more about radon risks and mitigation techniques, visit www.iema.illinois.gov/radon.
More like this: