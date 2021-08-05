Maxwell Forbes, Granite City HS; Annual video and poster contest by IEMA, American Lung Association raises awareness about the dangers of radon gas

SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the American Lung Association are announcing the results of the 2021 Radon Poster and Video Contest. Nearly 300 contest submissions were collected by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association (ALA) for consideration in the annual contests which provides cash prizes for both the student and the winning school.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the radioactive decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. It can enter homes and buildings through small cracks in the foundation, sump pumps or soil in crawlspaces. Approximately 1,200 people in Illinois, and 21,000 people in the U.S., die each year from radon-related lung cancer.

“This project helps raise awareness about a very serious issue,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, but it is a health risk that can be reduced by testing your home for radon and taking steps to mitigate radon from your home, if detected.”

"Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. These deaths are preventable, and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure,"said Angela Tin, National Senior Director of the American Lung Association.

Winners in the video contest include the following:

1st Place

A Call from Radon

Kenna Tolman

Wheaton Academy

$1000 – student
$300 - school

2nd Place

Time to Test

Max Libman

Academy High School

$750 – student

$200 - school

3rd Place (tie)

Don’t Delay! Test for Radon Today!

Dina Hashash

University Laboratory High School

$500 – student

$100 – school

3rd Place (tie)

What’s Radon?

Kara Yoo and Beckett Dubrow

Glenbrook South High School

$500 – student

$100 – school

Most Views
(1,778 views)

[Radon] Another Hidden Enemy

Maxwell Forbes

Granite City High School

$300

Most Views

(1,010 views)

Article continues after sponsor message

A Call from Radon

Kenna Tolman

Wheaton Academy

$300

Honorable Mention: $250 prize will be awarded for each of the following group entries.

[Radon] Another Hidden Enemy

Maxwell Forbes, Granite City HS

2021 Radon Video Contest

Madeleine Yoon, Barrington HS

Monster from the Earth

Katelyn Cui, Barrington HS

Radon Awareness 2021

Leonila Liong, Centennial HS

Radon: The Silent Killer

Claire Davis, Barrington HS

Radon PSA

Gabi Schram, O’Fallon Township HS


Poster contest winners and their prizes include:

1st Place

Discuss With Your Family, Check for Radon Now!

Anna Yang

Aptaskisic Junior High School

Prize: $300

2nd Place

Unwanted Guest

Meyer Niehaus

Washington Middle School

Prize: $200

3rd Place

Whoooooo Should Test for Radon? You!

Mia Moore

Home School

Prize: $150

The prize money for all winners was provided by the ALA. To view the winning entries visit, here.

To learn more about radon risks and mitigation techniques, visit www.iema.illinois.gov/radon.

More like this:

Jan 3, 2024 - Air Sense Environmental Kicks Off Radon Action Month By Spreading Awareness, Offering Testing/Mitigation

Feb 1, 2024 - Senior Services Plus To Host Bingo Lunch And Learn For Cancer Prevention

Apr 11, 2024 - Free Heart Screening Event On April 27 At Alton Memorial

Dec 7, 2023 - Senator Encourages FDA, White House To Implement Menthol Cigarettes Ban

Mar 25, 2024 - Toby Keith's Death Because Of Stomach Cancer Opens Concerns For Others

 