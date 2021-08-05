SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the American Lung Association are announcing the results of the 2021 Radon Poster and Video Contest. Nearly 300 contest submissions were collected by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association (ALA) for consideration in the annual contests which provides cash prizes for both the student and the winning school.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the radioactive decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. It can enter homes and buildings through small cracks in the foundation, sump pumps or soil in crawlspaces. Approximately 1,200 people in Illinois, and 21,000 people in the U.S., die each year from radon-related lung cancer.

“This project helps raise awareness about a very serious issue,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, but it is a health risk that can be reduced by testing your home for radon and taking steps to mitigate radon from your home, if detected.”

"Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. These deaths are preventable, and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure,"said Angela Tin, National Senior Director of the American Lung Association.



Winners in the video contest include the following:

1st Place A Call from Radon Kenna Tolman Wheaton Academy $1000 – student

$300 - school 2nd Place Time to Test Max Libman Academy High School $750 – student $200 - school 3rd Place (tie) Don’t Delay! Test for Radon Today! Dina Hashash University Laboratory High School $500 – student $100 – school 3rd Place (tie) What’s Radon? Kara Yoo and Beckett Dubrow Glenbrook South High School $500 – student $100 – school

Most Views

Most Views

(1,778 views) [Radon] Another Hidden Enemy Maxwell Forbes Granite City High School $300 Most Views (1,010 views) A Call from Radon Kenna Tolman Wheaton Academy $300

Honorable Mention: $250 prize will be awarded for each of the following group entries.

[Radon] Another Hidden Enemy Maxwell Forbes, Granite City HS 2021 Radon Video Contest Madeleine Yoon, Barrington HS Monster from the Earth Katelyn Cui, Barrington HS Radon Awareness 2021 Leonila Liong, Centennial HS Radon: The Silent Killer Claire Davis, Barrington HS Radon PSA Gabi Schram, O’Fallon Township HS



Poster contest winners and their prizes include:

1st Place Discuss With Your Family, Check for Radon Now! Anna Yang Aptaskisic Junior High School Prize: $300 2nd Place Unwanted Guest Meyer Niehaus Washington Middle School Prize: $200 3rd Place Whoooooo Should Test for Radon? You! Mia Moore Home School Prize: $150

The prize money for all winners was provided by the ALA. To view the winning entries visit, here.

To learn more about radon risks and mitigation techniques, visit www.iema.illinois.gov/radon.

