GRANITE CITY - Child pornography charges have been filed against a child sex offender in Granite City after he allegedly photographed a minor without consent over the course of two months.

Richard A. Hauge, 44, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of child pornography by sex offender, both Class 2 felonies.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024, Hauge - described in Madison County court documents as “a child sex offender” - allegedly photographed a 15-year-old female victim without the consent of her parent or guardian.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition filed to deny Hauge’s pretrial release states that he was on supervised release from the Department of Human Services after he was “found to be a Sexually Violent Person under the laws of the State of Illinois.”

“[Hauge] was not allowed to have a cellular phone with photography capabilities,” the petition states of his supervised release conditions. “During a lawful search of [Hauge’s] premises in Granite City, Illinois, he was found to be in possession of a prohibited cellular phone.

“A search warrant was conducted of that phone and images of [the victim] were located. [The victim] was 15 years old when the photos were taken. The photos were taken without [the victim’s] guardian's permission.”

Hauge’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: