GRANITE CITY — The Granite City School District #9 celebrated a successful opening day welcoming back teachers and staff in preparation for the student's return.

The event featured guest speakers, including David J. Flood, a youth motivational speaker, Stephanie Scheffel from the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Bobbie Smith of Coordinated Youth & Human Services' Teen REACH program. Their addresses aimed to inspire and prepare the educational team for the upcoming year.

Granite City Superintendent Dr. Don Harris expressed enthusiasm about the start of the new school year.

"We are thrilled to have our educators back and ready to engage with our students," he said. "The insights and encouragement from our speakers have set a positive tone for what we anticipate will be a productive and inspiring year."

The district's opening day event is part of a broader effort to ensure that both staff and students are equipped for success.