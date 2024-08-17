GRANITE CITY – The opening day celebration for educators and then what followed for students at Granite City Community Unit School District 9 was more than just a kick-off; it was an opportunity to build a strong school community.

An event for Granite City School staff brought them together, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

"The sense of unity and shared purpose among our staff is inspiring. We are stronger together," said Granite City School District 9 Superintendent Don Harris, who also expressed excitement about the potential positive impact of the event on the school's climate and culture.

Harris is a 1994 graduate of Granite City High School.

The highlight of the day was a speech by guest speaker David Flood, who delivered a heartfelt message to the staff.

"I’m excited to see the positive impact it will have on our students," Harris remarked, reflecting the overall sentiment of optimism and enthusiasm among the attendees.

Harris shared his personal excitement and honor in embarking on this new chapter with Granite City CUSD 9.

"This is an exciting time for our students, staff, and community, and I am eager to collaborate on a shared vision for excellence," he said.

As the new academic year begins, the district looks forward to the continued development of a supportive and united school community, driven by the shared commitment of its staff and the inspiring messages from leaders like Flood.

