GRANITE CITY — With less than 40 days remaining until the start of the 2024-25 school year, a flurry of projects are in the works within the Granite City School District No. 9, officials said.

Chris Mitchell, manager of communications and transportation for the Granite City School District, provided an update on the various undertakings.

“The new tennis courts at Granite City High School are expected to be completed in August,” Mitchell said. "Meanwhile, the installation of bleachers at both Gene Baker Field and Kevin Greene Field is ongoing, with the latter anticipated to be finished by August.

"Additionally, a new press box is being constructed at Kevin Greene Field. Wilson School is receiving a new roof, with half of the work already completed. At Granite City High School, new floor tiles are being installed in 13 rooms, and new labs for chemistry rooms, as well as air conditioning and heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVC) systems changes are set to be completed by the end of the month.

Enrollment and registration information is available on the school district’s website at https://www.gcsd9.net. The first day of school is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15.

Drone footage of the ongoing projects, captured by Brayden Cook of BC Photography, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3hGDoGbCWUw.

Chris Mitchell, a graduate of the district, emphasized the district’s commitment to improving facilities for the upcoming school year.

