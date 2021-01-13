GRANITE CITY – As Granite City Community Unit School District #9 continues to prepare for in-person learning for the 2021 Spring Semester, GCSD9 is looking for individuals looking to make additional money while maintaining a flexible part-time schedule.

Licensed substitutes are paid $100 a day; certified teacher subs $110 a day and retired certified teachers $130 a day. Substitutes must hold an associate's degree or higher from a regionally credited institution of higher education or show completion of 60 semester hours of coursework.

Candidates must apply for a substitute license through the Madison County Regional Office of Education 41.

Substitute Teaching License: http://www.roe41.org/licensure/substitute-process.

Article continues after sponsor message

Openings and District Application: https://www.gcsd9.net/Content2/136

The first in-person learning date for the Spring Semester is on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

For additional information, please contact GCSD9 Human Resources at (618) 451-5800, Ext. 2004 or 2005, or visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE: https://www.gcsd9.net/News/381#sthash.XOjgOOIA.dpbs

More like this: