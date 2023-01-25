Granite City Rotary Club Makes Donation To Twigs
Chris Mitchell
January 25, 2023 11:45 AM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Rotary Club made a $4,000 donation to Twigs to assist with the construction of its new facility at 21st and Cleveland. Launched in 2011, Twigs is a summer lunch program and school-year pack-a-sack program in multiple communities in Illinois. Thank you to Lisa Gulliams and the many volunteers who continue to make an impact in Granite City.
