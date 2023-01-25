Pictured (L to R): GCRC Treasurer Shari Grim, GCRC Vice-President Justin Brinkmeyer, Twigs Founder Lisa Guilliams, GCRC President Chris Mitchell.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Rotary Club made a $4,000 donation to Twigs to assist with the construction of its new facility at 21st and Cleveland. Launched in 2011, Twigs is a summer lunch program and school-year pack-a-sack program in multiple communities in Illinois. Thank you to Lisa Gulliams and the many volunteers who continue to make an impact in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Nov 22, 2023 - GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On Nov. 27 & 28

3 days ago - U.S. Steel Says Up To 1,000 Workers Could Face Lay Offs

3 days ago - GCSD9 Students Recognized By Madison County ROE

Yesterday - Granite City School District 9 Names Dr. Don Harris As Superintendent

Today - Rep. Hoffman Applauds IDOL Subpoena Of U.S. Steel Regarding Granite City Layoffs

 