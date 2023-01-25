Granite City Rotary Club Makes Donation To Twigs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Granite City Rotary Club made a $4,000 donation to Twigs to assist with the construction of its new facility at 21st and Cleveland. Launched in 2011, Twigs is a summer lunch program and school-year pack-a-sack program in multiple communities in Illinois. Thank you to Lisa Gulliams and the many volunteers who continue to make an impact in Granite City. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip