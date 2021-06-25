GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School rising senior Maxwell Forbes was one of 10 students across the State of Illinois who were recognized as a winner in the 2021 Illinois High School Radon Video Contest.

Forbes, an honorable-mention selection, received $250 for his video - Radon "Another Hidden Enemy."

The American Lung Association (ALA) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Radon Program (IEMA), in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 developed the Radon Video Contest to raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas.

Article continues after sponsor message

This statewide Radon Video Contest increases awareness by asking Illinois high school students to create a 30-second Public Service Announcement/commercial style video encouraging Illinois residents to test their homes for radon.

Forbes, the 2021 Madison County Career and Technical Education System Student of the Year, was named the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Student Board Member Advisor for the 2021-22 school year.

In addition, Forbes has the opportunity to claim another $300 in the 2021 Illinois Radon Most Views Video contest, which began on June 24. The video that garners the most views in a weeks’ time wins $300.

More like this: