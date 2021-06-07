Granite City Rising Senior Aubory Bugg Is Second In 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in May
GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School rising senior Aubory Bugg placed second in the 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in May.
Bugg, a member of the GCHS Marching Warriors, received a $6,000 scholarship and has plans of trying out for The Voice or American Idol.
