GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School rising senior Aubory Bugg placed second in the 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in May.

Bugg, a member of the GCHS Marching Warriors, received a $6,000 scholarship and has plans of trying out for The Voice or American Idol.

See Video:

https://youtu.be/u5GjTLLh2bA