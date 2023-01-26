GRANITE CITY - Three members of GCHS Marching Warriors were recognized at Tuesday's Granite City School District 9 Board Meeting for advancement to the ILMEA All-State Music Conference/Concert.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The students - Lauryn Fenoglio, Bailey Hanks, and Isaiah Tebbe - will spend Thursday through Saturday studying their music for Orchestra, Honors Band, and Music Education in Peoria.

 