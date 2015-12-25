GRANITE CITY – Anyone who's been following the Metro East area for any length of time knows that the city of Granite City is a town where hard work and resiliency are part of the fabric of the town.

Granite City has gone through hard times in its past, and is currently facing another round of difficulty with the recent announcement that U.S. Steel, the owners of what was once known as Granite City Steel, will be temporarily shutting the plant down beginning Dec. 27, a decision that will idle some 2,000 employees at Granite City's biggest employer.

One thing that Granite has rallied around in the past, though, is the high-school athletic program, one that has had experienced much success in its history.

The recent success of the boys basketball program – the Warriors stand at 5-3 overall, 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference following their Friday night loss at Edwardsville – has given both the student body and the city something to rally around, and Warrior coach Steve Roustio believes that it is something that can help Granite City endure its current situation.

“The people here and the student body take a serious interest in how the athletic program is doing,” Roustio said. “Our student body (especially the student support group known as The Tribe) really enjoys watching their friends perform, hanging with them, seeing them play.”

The early buzz the basketballers have created for themselves with their early success can be a rallying point for the entire city, Roustio believes. “There's a buzz around here,” Roustio said. “There's a really special chemistry that can be exciting for both the students and for the community.

“I've been here for the past eight years and have gotten to know people here in Granite City. The people here are really special; they really care about what's going on in the school and care about what the teams are doing. There's a lot of pride and tradition here, going back to the accomplishments of the wrestling and soccer teams, for instance.”

And what makes it even better, in Roustio's eyes, is that the various programs support each other; it's not uncommon to see football players at soccer games, basketball players at hockey games, boys basketballers supporting the girls' basketball team.

“People here are honest,” Roustio said. “They're very supportive and want to see everyone doing well; they take pride in the accomplishments of each other.

“Sure, it's a tough time right now here in Granite City, but I know we'll all get past this difficulty and we'll be fine in the end.”

