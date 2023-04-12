GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department was alerted to a possible threat at Granite City High School on Wednesday and the GCPD took quick action and was on site almost immediately.

"It has been determined that all students and staff at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High are safe and the GCPD will be handling reunification with the district," Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann said. "Reunification will take place at Granite City High School. All pertinent information will be shared as soon as it's available. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is the priority at this time."

This was also just released to GCSD9 families:

Dismissal information for students at Granite City High School for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, is as follows.

The procedures are as follows:

Make a single line at Exit One (1) - Access will be at the entrance off of State St. only, and the exit will be off of Fehling Road.

Remain in your car.

A staff person will take the name of your student and have them dismissed - Bus riders and all remaining students will be released at 12 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience as we do our best to handle this situation as safely as possible," Cann said. "Please know that the safety of our students and staff is the priority at this time."

