GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 26, at 2429 Wilson Ave. in Granite City.

Granite City Police report that one of the victims was treated with minor injuries and released at the scene.

"This investigation is ongoing and we are following up all leads with witnesses and video," Granite City Police said in a statement. "Nothing was taken during the incident and it appeared the three suspects were looking for someone. After speaking with the victims, it was discovered they have family who lives in St. Louis that uses the victim’s address as a mailing address.

"The victim advised approximately two weeks ago the same family member, who uses the Wilson residence as a mailing address, was also a victim of a home invasion in St. Louis and according to the victim, the family member didn’t report it to the police. The victim stated this individual is involved in the narcotics trade.

"We will continue to investigate this case and if anyone has any information about this incident, they should contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111."

