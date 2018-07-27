Granite City Police, other area law enforcement assist in President Trump, citizens' security for his visit
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department and other area and state law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Secret Service in the motorcade route and onsite security and security for citizens observing the visit on Thursday at U.S. Steel.
“Every citizen was able to exercise their First Amendment rights with no incidents to report,” Richard Miller and Ken Rozell of the Granite City Police Department said.
The Granite City Police Department was assisted by and want to thank the following agencies:
Illinois State Police
Madison County Sheriff’s Department
U.S. Steel Security
St. Louis County Police
Missouri Highway Patrol
ILEAS Response Teams
Pontoon Beach Police
Madison Police
Venice Police
Terminal Railroad Police
Granite City Auxiliary Police
Granite City Fire Department
