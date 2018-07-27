GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department and other area and state law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Secret Service in the motorcade route and onsite security and security for citizens observing the visit on Thursday at U.S. Steel.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Every citizen was able to exercise their First Amendment rights with no incidents to report,” Richard Miller and Ken Rozell of the Granite City Police Department said.

The Granite City Police Department was assisted by and want to thank the following agencies:

Illinois State Police

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

U.S. Steel Security

St. Louis County Police

Article continues after sponsor message

Missouri Highway Patrol

ILEAS Response Teams

Pontoon Beach Police

Madison Police

Venice Police

Terminal Railroad Police

Granite City Auxiliary Police

Granite City Fire Department

More like this:

Jan 2, 2024 - Led By Lt. Hunter, Granite's Shop With A Hero Event Is Tremendous Success

Jan 2, 2024 - Vehicle Flees From Officers, Granite City Police Eventually Take Two In Custody

4 days ago - Granite City Police Department Celebrates Significant Drop in Crime Rates  

Yesterday - Man Charged With Battery, Resisting Granite City Police

Dec 15, 2023 - Granite Police, Sheriff's Office, Execute Warrant, Make Drug Arrest

Related Video:

Chief Simmons Reflects on his Career with the Alton Police Department

Donald Trump Visits US Steel

 