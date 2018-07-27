GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department and other area and state law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Secret Service in the motorcade route and onsite security and security for citizens observing the visit on Thursday at U.S. Steel.

“Every citizen was able to exercise their First Amendment rights with no incidents to report,” Richard Miller and Ken Rozell of the Granite City Police Department said.

The Granite City Police Department was assisted by and want to thank the following agencies:

Illinois State Police

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

U.S. Steel Security

St. Louis County Police

Missouri Highway Patrol

ILEAS Response Teams

Pontoon Beach Police

Madison Police

Venice Police

Terminal Railroad Police

Granite City Auxiliary Police

Granite City Fire Department

