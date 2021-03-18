GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Officer Robert Patrich retired today after 29½ years of service.

Officer Patrich started his career with the Granite City Police Department as a Telecommunicator in November of 1991. He started as a police officer in April of 1998.

Officer Patrich has worked as a Patrolman, Detective, an Investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and an investigator with the FBI Cyber Crimes Unit.

He was also instrumental in the initial launch of the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.

