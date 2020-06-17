GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Granite City. Granite City Capt. Nick Novacich confirmed a person was shot and has "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The person involved was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Novacich said an investigation is presently underway in the Washington Avenue case.

