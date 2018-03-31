GRANITE CITY - Law enforcement K-9 dogs play such an important role in investigations and Granite City Police K-9 Cuky has worked his last shift Thursday night and is retiring after eight years of service to the Granite City Community.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

K-9 Cuky worked side by side with K-9 Sgt. Justin Rayl. During his years of service, K-9 Cuky was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, drug seizures, tracking of evidence, as well as providing back up to those officers he worked with.

The Granite City Police issued a thank you to Cuky for his service.

"Cuky was a great asset to this department from March 3, 2010, to March 29, 2018," the Granite City Police said in a statement.

More like this:

Yesterday - New Chief Nick Novacich To Visit Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Granite City Location

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

Oct 2, 2023 - New Treasurer, Finance Director Appointed For Wood River

Sep 20, 2023 - Granite City MERS Goodwill Reopening After Remodel

Jul 20, 2023 - Aunt: It Has 'Left A Hole In Family:' Granite City Man Still Missing After Four Months

 