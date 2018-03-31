Granite City Police K-9 dog retires
GRANITE CITY - Law enforcement K-9 dogs play such an important role in investigations and Granite City Police K-9 Cuky has worked his last shift Thursday night and is retiring after eight years of service to the Granite City Community.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
K-9 Cuky worked side by side with K-9 Sgt. Justin Rayl. During his years of service, K-9 Cuky was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, drug seizures, tracking of evidence, as well as providing back up to those officers he worked with.
The Granite City Police issued a thank you to Cuky for his service.
"Cuky was a great asset to this department from March 3, 2010, to March 29, 2018," the Granite City Police said in a statement.
More like this: