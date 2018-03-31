GRANITE CITY - Law enforcement K-9 dogs play such an important role in investigations and Granite City Police K-9 Cuky has worked his last shift Thursday night and is retiring after eight years of service to the Granite City Community.

K-9 Cuky worked side by side with K-9 Sgt. Justin Rayl. During his years of service, K-9 Cuky was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, drug seizures, tracking of evidence, as well as providing back up to those officers he worked with.

The Granite City Police issued a thank you to Cuky for his service.

"Cuky was a great asset to this department from March 3, 2010, to March 29, 2018," the Granite City Police said in a statement.

