Granite City Police Department warns public of phone scam
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department issued a scam alert on Wednesday afternoon about callers pretending to be Ameren Illinois.
The Granite City Police said this about the scam: "Beware of receiving a call from someone who claims to be with Ameren Illinois, demanding payment or be disconnected. Hang up. This is a scam."
If you’re unsure about the status of your account, the Granite City Police said call Ameren at (800) 755-5000.
