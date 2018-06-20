Granite City Police Department warns public of phone scam Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department issued a scam alert on Wednesday afternoon about callers pretending to be Ameren Illinois. The Granite City Police said this about the scam: "Beware of receiving a call from someone who claims to be with Ameren Illinois, demanding payment or be disconnected. Hang up. This is a scam." Article continues after sponsor message If you’re unsure about the status of your account, the Granite City Police said call Ameren at (800) 755-5000. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip