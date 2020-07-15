Granite City Police Department Swears In Three Officers
July 15, 2020 2:42 PM
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced three officers have been sworn in as patrolmen.
The patrolmen sworn in were: Officer Joseph Saucier, Officer Darian Pollion and Officer Nicholas Zambito.
"Congratulations and welcome aboard," the Granite City Police Department said in a statement.
