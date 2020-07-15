GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced three officers have been sworn in as patrolmen.

The patrolmen sworn in were: Officer Joseph Saucier, Officer Darian Pollion and Officer Nicholas Zambito.
"Congratulations and welcome aboard," the Granite City Police Department said in a statement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

3 days ago - Granite City Fire And Police Respond To Serious Fire On Washington Avenue

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

Aug 22, 2023 - Granite City Alum Talks Military and Marathons in His 30s

Sep 18, 2023 - Mayor: 'This Is Deplorable:' U.S. Steel To Idle Granite City Works Blast Furnace Operations

Sep 21, 2023 - Southwest Area Council Releases Statement on Granite City Works

 