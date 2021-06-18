Granite City Police Department Sergeant John Redstone To Retire, 'Made Huge Difference' In Young Lives
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department Sgt. John Redstone has made a significant difference in the lives of young people with his long-time officer roles in the community's schools.
John is retiring after 22 years of dedicated service to the Granite City Police Department.
The Granite City Police Department made this statement about Redstone's retirement: "Sergeant Redstone was a huge influence on young people in our community through his many years as both as a School Resource Officer and DARE/SABRE Officer. Sergeant Redstone will be missed but we wish him luck in his future endeavors."
