GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is cleaning up neighborhoods in the city with a little help from community tips.

Capt. Nick Novacich praised the Granite City community for their recent recommendations that have led to several drug arrests.

“We have been able to get several search warrants because of the community tips,” Capt. Novacich said. “People are reaching out and actively throwing tips via e-mail, Facebook messages or calling us. We are going to keep this rolling as long as people give us info. It is obvious we have been building are own cases in the community, but we are reaching out to the community to help us with the problems. We are acting upon their tips and taking out the drug houses in their neighborhoods for them.”

Capt. Novacich closed by saying: “When the good citizens of Granite City call, we will respond."

Tip line is (618) 219-HEAR

To send a tip via email is tips@granitecity.illinois.gov

If all else fails, the community can call the Granite City Police Department at (618) 451-9760 ext 1238.

