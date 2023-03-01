GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District Superintendent Stephanie Cann released information to the media Wednesday afternoon about a fight that occurred at Granite City High School earlier that day.

Cann did not specify anything about the exact incident but said Granite City Police responded to the call for support.

"As a safety precaution, all students were kept in their classrooms until dismissal," Cann said. "We appreciate your help in keeping our students safe and we will continue to work together to address these concerns.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority and we take any incidents that may jeopardize that seriously. We are working closely with our police department to identify the individuals involved and to prevent further incidents."

