GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police have a suspect in custody today for a bank robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of Lee Avenue at GCS Credit Union in Granite City on Friday morning.

The suspect is Torricelli A. Johnson, 50, of the 200 block of 1st Street in Granite City. He is charged with CT I - Financial Institutional Robbery, a Class 1 Felony.

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that a complaint has been filed in federal court charging a Granite City man with the robbery of Granite City Steel Credit Union on October 20, 2017.

The complaint alleges that Torricelli A. Johnson walked into the Granite City Steel Credit Union in Granite City, and told the credit union teller, “this is a stick up” and demanded money in $100 bills. The robbery of a credit union carries up to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

A weekend investigation led to the apprehension of the suspect. The suspect was held initially at the Granite City Police Department pending the presentation of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The aforementioned warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Tognarelli who set the bail at $100,000. Johnson currently remains in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.