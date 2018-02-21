GRANITE CITY - A pedestrian died after being struck by a single vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 20, on West Pontoon Road near the intersection of Rode.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 20, the Granite City Police Department responded to the traffic collision. Granite City Police said upon arrival, officers discovered that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries during the incident. He was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center.

The victim was later pronounced deceased and identified as: Robert J. Mason, 78, of the 2400 block of Madison Ave., Granite City.

The Granite City Police Department along with the Madison County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident, said Granite City Det.Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich. No further comment regarding the matter is currently available.

