MEXICO, MO - On July 18, Zachary Hart of Granite City graduated from Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Leadership Camp.

Leadership Camp is a two-week intensive summer camp experience for boys ages 12-17 that develops participants physically, mentally and emotionally. Campers were challenged with extensive obstacle course exercises on MMA's 288-acre campus; learned survival skills such as camping, knot tying, and first aid; and developed other valuable skills, such as rifle marksmanship, survival swimming and more.

"Our goal was for them to successfully complete all the challenges they were faced with so they can look back and know that they have the grit, determination and self-discipline to work hard and rise above every obstacle in their way," said Director of Summer Operations Col. Rick Grabowski. "They did just that, and I'm very proud of their performance."

Hart is the son of Mary Hart.

(Providing private, college preparatory education for boys and young men in grades 7 through postgraduate, the Missouri Military Academy is one of few such select academies in the United States. MMA’s 360° Education(r) program is designed around the needs of boys during their formative years, tapping into what motivates them-positive reinforcement, structure, consistent physical and mental challenge, loyalty and a team mentality. MMA inspires boys from around the world to reach their potential by fostering academic excellence, character development and leadership training in a safe, structured environment. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org).

