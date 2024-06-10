GRANITE CITY – Mayor Mike Parkinson is pleased to announce an upcoming event, as part of his ongoing Speaking Series. On June 11, 2024, at 6 p.m., with the City Council members present, Mayor Parkinson, will address residents, businesses and community leaders, at THE MILL, located in The District at 1311 Niedringhaus Avenue.

During the course of this event, Mayor Parkinson will discuss the following points of interest:

Achievements and developments that have occurred since taking office in May of 2021 Current initiatives and projects underway. Future plans for the growth and development of the City of Granite City.

This event is open to the public and will be streamed live on the Granite City Facebook page, allowing citizens to participate and share their concerns, comments and ideas for the growth of their community.

“I, along with my team, look forward to engaging with the community and sharing the progress we have made, the work currently underway, and our continuing vision for the future,” commented Mayor Parkinson.

For more information, please contact the City of Granite City and the Economic Development Department at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov Cathy Hamilton 618-980-2284.

