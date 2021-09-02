GRANITE CITY - Mayor Mike Parkinson partnered with the Small Business Development Council at SIUE to go door to door canvassing local Granite City businesses to bring awareness to the Back2Business Grants and announce the City’s upcoming small business grants.



“I wanted a more aggressive approach to letting businesses know of the available funding to keep their doors open. Walking into businesses, talking directly to Owners, and explaining the City’s upcoming

small business grant program was a great way to make sure businesses knew how I want to help," Mayor Mike Parkinson said.



The canvas was the first of two events for Granite City businesses. The second event is focused on providing one on one help for businesses by SBDC staff to ask questions and apply directly for the B2B grants.

Businesses can bring their information and apply from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Granite City City Hall located at 2000 Edison Avenue.



The Back2Business Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expected to distribute $300 Million in economic relief to small businesses to help offset losses related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



“With funds from the American Rescue Plan, the City is near approval on its Small Business Grant Program. By the end of the year, I anticipate the City will have provided nearly $1 million in various grants to our local small businesses. I know this won’t make up for all losses from this pandemic but I hope we can support our local businesses to get through this,” Mayor Parkinson said.



Please visit the City website at www.granitecity.illinois.gov for complete information on the Back2Business Grant Program.



For more information, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov

