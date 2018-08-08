EAST ST. LOUIS - Granite City's Shawn M. Judd, 31, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine (“ice”) with the intent to distribute, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Steven D. Weinhoeft, announced.

Judd previously entered a guilty plea to a two-count indictment in April. During the prosecution, Judd admitted that he had possessed with intent to distribute “ice” in December 2016 and again in January 2017, in Madison County, Illinois. At sentencing, the district court found that Judd had intended to distribute over 500 grams of “ice” in Southern Illinois.

Court records show that Judd had multiple prior convictions for drug-related offenses.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

