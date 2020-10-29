Granite City Man Injured In U.S. 67 Two-Vehicle Crash In Greene County
GREENE COUNTY - A 2014 White Kenworth Truck Tractor Trailer combination and collided at 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, with a vehicle driven by Vernon Thomas, a 59-year-old male of Granite City. Thomas was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
The accident occurred at U.S. 67 South of NE 400 St. in Greene County.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18
WHAT: Single Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: US 67 South of NE 400 St. Greene County
WHEN: Oct. 29, 2020 at approximately 1:00 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2014 White Kenworth Truck Tractor Trailer Combination
DRIVER: Unit 1- Vernon Thomas, 59-year-old male of Granite City, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on US 67 south of NE 400 St. Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the left, crossed the center line, entered a ditch on the east side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Unit 1 overturned and stopped on its driver’s side.
CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
More like this: