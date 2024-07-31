EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Associate Judge Emily Johnson Nielsen has granted the State’s motion to deny pretrial release for a defendant charged with attacking a police officer.

Haine’s office argued that public safety necessitated the continued detention of the defendant prior to trial.

Frank H. Genovese, 48, of Granite City, faces Class 1 and Class 2 counts of aggravated battery for allegedly head-butting a Granite City officer, causing a severe laceration that required stitches, and biting the officer on the arm on July 17. Genovese is also charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the same incident.

In addition, Genovese is charged with a Class 3 felony count of criminal damage to government-supported property for allegedly damaging flower pots and decorative lights at a Granite City park on July 6.

The cases were investigated by the Granite City Police Department.

“This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” Haine emphasized in his announcement.

