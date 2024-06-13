GRANITE CITY - A Granite City resident has been charged with six felonies after allegedly dealing cocaine, robbing the buyer, battering him in front of police officers, and more.

Terrance L. Smith, 35, of Granite City, was charged with the following: Armed Violence (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class X felony) Robbery (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 3 felony)

A petition to deny Smith’s pretrial release states officers saw the situation unfold as they witnessed a battery while on patrol.

“Officers while on patrol in the 2100 block of Edison Ave. observed a subject being battered by defendant,” the petition states. “Officers observed the defendant strike [the] victim and then enter [a nearby residence].”

The victim was reportedly found to have a “visible laceration to his head” and admitted to officers that he was purchasing cocaine from Smith. He added that during the transaction, Smith “battered him and robbed him of his money.”

“Officers detained the Defendant and he was found to be in possession of a firearm that returned stolen, cocaine packaged in multiple baggies and cannabis,” the petition adds.

A Detention Order upholding the state’s petition to keep Smith detained added that he has “previous convictions related to firearms and drug dealing.”

Smith’s latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

