HARDIN - On Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:33 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Highway 100, near Crawford Creek, in Kampsville, Calhoun County. The stop resulted in the arrest of a Granite City man - 38-year-old Kenneth D. Watkins for multiple offenses.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Watkins was charged with driving while his license was suspended, obstructing or attempting to destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

The arrest was made without incident, and Watkins was subsequently transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

In compliance with the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, Watkins was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

The SAFE-T Act, which aims to reform various aspects of law enforcement and criminal justice procedures, mandates the release of certain non-violent offenders with a notice to appear in court.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: