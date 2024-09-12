GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man who fled from police after a domestic battery incident was found with multiple substances and a scale, resulting in felony charges.

Tommy D. Welch, 40, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 3, 2024, with unlawful delivery or possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony. He was also charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

Descriptions of the charges against Welch allege he caused “great bodily harm” to a household or family member after grabbing their arm and hitting them “in the mouth four times with a closed fist, dislodging three teeth from the bottom of [the victim]’s mouth.”

After the domestic battery incident, Welch left the residence. He was later located by officers at Loman Park, where he fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended.

Welch was then found in possession of 14.3 grams of methamphetamine contained in three separate plastic baggies, as well as 18 capsules of an unknown substance and a digital scale with “an unknown residue on it,” according to a petition to keep Welch detained.

Welch’s extensive criminal history, dating back to 2001, includes several prior charges including multiple counts of domestic battery and burglary, as well as various drug and firearm offenses.

A Release Order was later filed granting Welch pretrial release with no additional conditions; Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

