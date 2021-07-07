GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police has announced charges against suspect Jonathan M. Beasley, 47, of the 3400 block of Colgate Place in Granite City after he struck a residence in the city, and it resulted in the death of Virginia Ann Ohren, 73.

The saga began at 10:52 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, when the Granite City Police Department received a report of a traffic crash in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City. A vehicle had reportedly struck a residence, and the driver was still on the scene. As officers responded to the area, they found that a vehicle had in fact struck a residence, and the driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

As officers continued their investigation into the crash, members of the Granite City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services located a resident inside the house that had sustained serious injuries from the crash. The resident, previously identified as Virginia Ann Ohren, was later pronounced deceased from her injuries.

The suspect has been identified as:

Jonathan M. Beasley

47 years of age

of the 3400 Block of Colgate Place

Granite City, IL.

The Granite City Police Department presented this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Beasley with the following:

CT 1: Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2 Felony).

CT 2: Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2 Felony).

The Honorable Judge Heflin then reviewed the charges. Beasley is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department pending a $200,000 bond (10% applies) or transportation to the Madison County Jail. The Granite City Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim for their loss.

