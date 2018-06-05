EDWARDSVILLE — Makial D. Lucas entered a guilty plea for one count of armed robbery today in Madison County Court.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that the Granite City man pleaded guilty today in connection with a November 2017 armed robbery at a Pontoon Beach convenience store.

Lucas (d.o.b. 7/26/97), was charged on Nov. 15, 2017, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X Felony, and was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, officers with the Pontoon Beach Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in the 3800 block of Pontoon Road. The investigation revealed that Lucas, armed with a firearm, robbed the store of $302.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder accepted a guilty plea from Lucas for one count of armed robbery. In exchange for his guilty plea, Lucas was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

