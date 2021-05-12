ALTON - A 17-year-old Granite City man - Chance Singleton - will be charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder after another man died from gun shot wounds during a large fight in the 200 block of East Elm Street in Alton at 2:31 a.m. on May 2, 2021.

Today, the details of this investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, who, after reviewing the details, charged Chance Singleton with the following:

(2) Counts of 1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons

As said earlier, Singleton was charged as an adult.

Additionally, Chance Singleton was charged with (2) counts of First-Degree Murder based on the theories of law associated to this case.

The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail for Singleton at $2,000,000.

Dasani T. Stewart, 20 years of age, of the 2800 block of Brown St., Alton, was charged with:

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons

The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail for Stewart at $500,000.

As officers began to arrive in the area on May 2, 2021, gunshots were heard. A short time later, it determined that two male subjects had been shot.

One of the males had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was treated at an Alton area hospital and released. The second male, identified as DeAndre S. Brewster, of Alton, unfortunately died.

The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation into this homicide.

After over a week long investigation, which included a tireless effort by Alton Police Detectives, it was revealed that during the large fight, several people discharged firearms. It was also revealed that the subjects involved in the fight were familiar with each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Chance Singleton and Dasani Stewart are all in custody and being held at the Alton Police Department. This investigation is still ongoing and additional criminal charges on other subjects are possible.

Chief Marcos Pulido offered his condolences to the family and all who have been affected by this tragedy. There are so many people that have been negatively affected by the decisions made during this fight.

