GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City was recently charged with domestic and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, according to recent Madison County court filings.

Dustin M. Hale, 32, of Granite City, was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery, both committed against the same victim on Jan. 9, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hale committed these offenses while “knowing [the victim] to be pregnant, in that said defendant punched and kicked [the victim] about the body causing pain,” according to court documents.

Hale was charged with a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: