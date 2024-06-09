GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City has been charged after allegedly pepper spraying two individuals at a local bar and grill, then threatening to sexually assault a Sheriff's Deputy’s wife upon release from custody.

Brandon M. Payne, 23, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (both Class 3 felonies) and threatening a public official (another Class 3 felony).

On June 2, 2024, Payne allegedly pepper sprayed two individuals without legal justification at Paddy McD's Bar and Grill in Granite City and verbally threatened to sexually assault the spouse of a Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

A petition filed to deny Payne’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“[Payne was] identified as [the] person who battered two individuals while located at Paddy McD's Bar in Granite City,” the petition states. “Defendant upon being detained made verbal threats to sexually assault wife of Deputy. Defendant provided that once released from custody he would commit acts against spouse of deputy.”

The petition adds that Payne was already out on pretrial release from a previous criminal case in Madison County during the time of these offenses - it concludes by stating his pretrial release would pose “a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person, persons or the community.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented this case against Payne, who was reportedly remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

