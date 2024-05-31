GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man faces multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a truck by strangling its driver, crashing into a tree, then leaving the scene of the accident.

Gavin K. Redden, 20, of Granite City, was charged with vehicular hijacking (a Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (a Class 2 felony), and leaving the scene of an accident (a Class A misdemeanor).

On May 4, 2024, Redden reportedly stole a Ford F-250 from an individual by use of force, specifically by “choking the victim until the victim relinquished control of the vehicle,” according to Madison County court documents.

After stealing the truck, Redden “fled in the vehicle at high speeds, eventually crashing into a tree,” according to a petition filed to deny his pretrial release.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Redden, who was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

