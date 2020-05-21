GRANITE CITY - The City of Granite City has launched its "We are Ready...We are GC" program as one of a series of economic development programs to build support for, recognize and rebuild its local small business economy as the region anticipates moving to Phase 3-Recovery.

"I am proud and thankful that our businesses and residents made the tough decisions that kept our community as safe as possible during this crisis," said Mayor Ed Hagnauer. "Now that our community is entering the Recovery Phase, we as a community want to support our small businesses in a safe re­ opening and for individuals to make the responsible decisions to keep their families protected."

The "We are Ready...We are GC" campaign is a video series that focuses on two groups; the community that rallies around supporting its small businesses; and recognition of the small businesses that need their support by keeping their spending dollars local.

As there are strong and sometimes polarizing feelings on this crisis, the City felt it was extremely important to build community support with community leaders and residents to set the tone of our community re-opening and re-building. Identified in the videos is messaging of support for our community and small businesses with our City, Churches, Law Enforcement, Library, Park District and we even have the school marching band.

The City looks for our community to be patient and kind to each other as we start to re-open with restrictions and re-build our small business economy. Businesses and residents are trying their best during this stressful time to make responsible decisions to protect lives and their livelihoods moving forward. We are Ready... to start re-opening and getting back to being a community again...We are GC.

"This initiative captures the feeling of where we are as a community. By the time our small family-owned businesses re-open, they would have been closed for nearly 70-days with limited or no income. Businesses can't handle that," Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director said. "We know we can't expect our small businesses to open without additional support and leadership from the City and community to help with the gaps. They have been through enough."

Videos are also available on the City website at www .granitecity.illinois.gov; through the City of Granite City: Economic Development Facebook Page; or the Granite City YouTube channel. The City is continuing to accept video submissions for the campaign and will continue to produce additional videos to show the overwhelming support from our community and recognize our many small businesses.

Also currently underway is the "Community Gift Card Challenge."

The City has already pledged $5,000 for this program that challenges and leverages the buying power and impact of the communities many organizations, larger businesses, booster clubs, sports teams and many others together to make a bigger impact. The Granite City Area Community Foundation can receive your tax-deductible donation for our small businesses who took the brunt of these Executive Orders.

"It is our small, many times family-owned, businesses that are the ones who supported our community year after year with donations, sponsorships and the list goes on. We have had a good response from many initial pledges. Granite rallies when it comes to supporting our own and I think we are going to be able to make a big impact," Hagnauer said.

For more details on the Community Gift Card Challenge, please contact Kathy Moore in the Mayor's Office at (618) 452-6214

The City is currently working to develop the first-ever Granite Restaurant Week. Video shooting has already begun to highlight the diverse group of local restaurants and once again drive customers to support our local establishments. As it focuses on getting customers back into the restaurant

experience, this program will be subject to when Region 4 moves into Phase 4- Revitalization of the Restore Illinois plan.

Restaurants can contact the Economic Development Department at (618) 452-6213 for additional information and participation.

Other smaller programs include:

Support Granite.Shop Granite: Intent is to generate support for small businesses by individuals and residents and emphasize the importance of supporting our local small businesses. Many businesses have adjusted to accommodate the comfort and the needs of customers with curbside, on-line and delivery options.

Mayor's Proclamation Ice Cream: Mayor and Council recognition of the longevity of our ice cream stores and their unique recipes.

For further information, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, at (618) 980-2284 or via email at chamilton@granit ecity.illinois.gov.

