GRANITE CITY — Granite City High School will host the 51st Annual Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Wilson Park in Granite City. The event, re-named in 2021 to honor former GCHS North head coaches Pete Robinson and Harry Lang, will feature 49 teams from Illinois and Missouri.

The Invitational has grown significantly since its inception in the fall of 1974, when Robinson and Lang organized the first Granite City Cross Country Invitational. Now, it is recognized as one of the premier cross country meets in Illinois, traditionally held on Labor Day weekend.

The schedule for Saturday's races is as follows:

- 8:30 a.m. - Varsity Girls

- 9:10 a.m. - Varsity Boys

- 9:40 a.m. - Freshman/Sophomore Boys

- 10:10 a.m. - Junior Varsity Girls

- 11:00 a.m. - Open

Last year, Chatham Glenwood claimed victory in the girls' race, with four runners finishing in the top 10, while Ellie Bush of O'Fallon took the individual title with a time of 17:58.80. In the boys' race, O'Fallon narrowly defeated St. Louis University, placing four runners in the top 10, and Dylon Nalley of Marion secured the individual title with a time of 14:08.90.

Spectators can park near the start/finish line at Niedringhaus School or at the Wilson Ice Rink parking lot. The conclusion of the two varsity races will be streamed live on the GCHS Warriors Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GCHSWarriors.

Wilson Park is located at 2901 State St., Granite City, IL 62040.

