GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School is currently seeking military uniforms and military artifacts of GCHS alumni for a project that will honor alumni who have served our country.

Items collected will be displayed in the original entrance to GCHS. That vestibule will become an Alumni Veterans Museum.

If you have items to donate or would like to make a monetary donation towards the project, contact GCHS Assistant Principal Tim Moran at tim.moran@gcsd9.net or (618) 451-5808, Ext. 2515.

You can also make a donation HERE on the Granite City Alumni Association website.

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

