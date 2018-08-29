GRANITE CITY – The dance coach of the Granite City High School Dance Team resigned Tuesday night during a meeting of the Granite City Board of Education.

That resignation was due to a photo of the Granite City High School Dance Team many found to be provocative. In the photo, three young women had their backs to the camera with their hands on a Granite City Police Car. Their faces were turned toward the camera. It was during a promotional photo shoot with that police department. Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald said in previous stories the shoot was “inappropriate.”

During Tuesday's meeting, the dance team coach's voluntary resignation and general release was on the agenda, as well as the appointment of a temporary staff member to replace that person.

“In open session at last night's board of education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, our board accepted the voluntary resignation of our dance team coach,” Greenwald said in a statement emailed to Riverbender.com.

