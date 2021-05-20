Granite City High Has Senior Send-Off
May 20, 2021 1:28 PM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School had its Senior Send-Off on May 20 at the high school.
The Class of 2021 raised the class flag, sang the fight song with the Marching Warriors, and were released by Principal Daren DePew for the final time.
Congratulations to the Class of 2021 and good luck in your future endeavors.