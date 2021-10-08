GRANITE CITY - The Granite City High School Marching Warriors had an outstanding weekend at the 44th Annual Panther Marching Band Festival held in late September in Charleston, IL. The Warriors were Grand Champions and 6A Champions at the festival.

Band Director Wyatt Roberds and head drum major Jonas Etchison both said the band practiced for two months in preparation for the competition.

The Warriors are always stellar at halftime of home football games, which keeps many Granite City fans in their seats, just to see their performance.

Band Director Roberds said it was definitely “a good weekend,” for his group.

“The kids worked really hard,” he said and prepared for the event.”

Drum major Etchison said it was a great performance by the band and overall they were excited to bring home such top honors.

